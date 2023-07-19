One child was tricked by a gent, who gave him what looks like a chocolate bar but was actually not candy

A video shows the moment that this father pulled a hilarious trick on the trusting and innocent child

Netizens were in stitches as they saw the child's excitement over the so-called chocolate he was eagerly opening

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A TikTokker pulled the wool over his son's eyes. One child looked overjoyed when he was presented with chocolates.

A TikTok Video shows a little boy excited for chocolate, not knowing it is Brooklax, and people were amused. Image: @sekip6

Source: TikTok

The video got over 50 000 likes people instantly recognised that the box was the exact opposite of candy. Peeps were in stitches, and the video received over 2 000 comments.

Kid tricked into eating medicine thinking it's chocolate treat

@sekip6 posted a video of himself giving a child Brooklax, a laxative. In the video, he presented it to the child as a chocolate. Watch the funny video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok viewers amused as child thinks laxative is sweet treat

Many people thought the video was hilarious. People said that the trick would make any child have trust issues.

Al Fresco said:

"Look how happy he is."

Vona-Aquarius wrote:

"Chooclate with leaflet."

Ace remarked:

"This is how trust issues start."

rose added:

"This is how villains are made."

Tebogo was amused:

"The rest was history."

destroy._.spooky

"If only he knew."

Pranks leave South Africans laughing

TikTok pranks often go viral, and people have a good laugh. One woman made her husband think she was about to spill hot tea on him.

Kid mindlessly puts items in trolley, dad tricks her to avoid paying

Briefly News previously reported that an adorable video of a child during a shopping trip was a hit. The TikTok clip shows parents how they can fool their children into thinking they are buying what they want.

The hilarious clip of the child's "shopping" got thousands of likes. TikTok users commented that the dad was a genius for his tactic to avoid her getting upset.

People love to see parenting conundrums, and this one was amazing as the dad avoided drama in the shop. Netizens had funny comments about how the child thought she was getting everything she put in the shopping cart.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News