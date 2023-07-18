One photographer made content with a baby girl, and it was stunning to see the final product she took pictures of

The lady pretended that the child was a Barbie baby doll, and it looked convincing after dressing her up

Online users thought it was hilarious until they realised the truth, and peeps thought it was impressive

A woman for the internet into thinking that she had a realistic doll. People were in awe when they noticed that she was having a photo shoot with a client's daughter.

A TikTok video shows a photographer taking a video of a baby dressed as Barbie, many thought she was actually a doll. Image: @sugarmomentsphotography

Source: TikTok

The video of the masterful baby doll illusion received over 500 000 likes. Thousands of people commented, making jokes after they realised she was actually using this baby as a model.

Professional creates dramatic Barbie photoshoot with daughter

A photographer, @sugarmomentsphotography, used her talent to make one child look like a realistic doll. In a video, she was taking pictures of the baby lying in a Barbie toy box.

Netizens realise Barbiie's baby doll by photographer is actually real child posed

Online users were beside themselves when they noticed that the child in the box was blinking. Many people declared that the tiny baby girl was a living doll.

Lena said:

"She even woke up pretty."

Shelly wrote:

"The way she woke up for her pictures lol so cute!"

Ebony Hearon commented:

"She understood the assignment."

Kimbreal-DIVA said:

"Omg this needs to be viral, she is a living doll."

Nebiyat Berhe admitted:

"I thought she was an actual doll."

South Africans love creative photographers

Many people are always in awe of adorable children. Briefly News reported on one little girl in South Africa recently went viral for making aesthetic pictures while holding a loaf of bread.

