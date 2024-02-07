One woman who recently had a baby showed people how she is managing her newfound responsibility

The lady posted a TikTok video dedicated to her baby daddy, who has been there with her to help with the newborn

Mzansi online users were touched by the video of the two parents who were working together for their child

A woman posted a video thanking her baby daddy. In the clip, she details how he supported her by assisting with their baby.

A woman in a TikTok video thanked his baby daddy for helping her with a newborn. Image: @ontiretsemoeketsi

The video of the woman and her baby's father got lots of attention in gained over 50,000 likes. There were more than 600 comments from online users, and they were divided.

Lady appreciates baby daddy in TikTok post

A woman @ontiretsemoeketsi posted a TikTok video showing people that she appreciates the father of her child. In the clip, she wrote that he left her home at 1am after helping with their newborn. Watch the video below:

SA divided about baby daddy

Online users commented on the clip, with some arguing that the man was doing what he should as a co-parent. Most commented that he was doing a good job and shut down naysayers who thought he was not doing anything special.

Read people's takes below:

Nomvula commented:

"You are blessed sisi, never mind the other comments, it’s very rare to have such a partner."

Tumie M Wesho wrote:

"That support is amazing. Support is everything, you can rest and heal beautifully without everything on your shoulders."

Bella Langa said:

"No one would have done it more than him so for him to be there while dads of today are deadbeats, big up to him."

Lindiwe Tom Mthethwa added:

"Hauo guys she’s not throwing him a party or anything, just an acknowledgment of a present father."

Andrea could relate:

'Before we moved in together, he would do the same at my parents home. It's sweet."

LadyTee asked:

"Where do you guys find this kind of men?"

Ontiretse Moeketsi, the creator, replied:

"Lol people are saying a fish is swimming...I guess in the sea but he is definitely the only fis. Most fish are walking!"

