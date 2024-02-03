A young lady showed people how far a good deed can go when she met a man who needed her help desperately

The woman on TikTok made a viral video after meeting a homeless man who had a small request, but she went the extra mile

Online users were touched as they came together to make a difference for the man who was diagnosed with cancer

A woman on TikTok changed her life with one video. The lady posted her experience after being asked for help from a homeless man.

A TikTok video changed a homeless man's life for good after netizens donated to help treat his cancer. Image: @hustlanani

Source: TikTok

People were touched after seeing her story escalate into virality. The homeless man and the woman became viral sensations as they moved people with their interaction.

Man gets much-needed help from TikTokker

A woman @hustlanani on TikTok was filming when a homeless man, Alonzo, approached her asking for tea. In the post, she realised that he was in pain from his cancer and did the most to help.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

In the video, she helped him get the medication that he desperately needed and started calling him Unc (uncle). The TikTok creator finally got him a green tea and booked him a hotel room for a night.

Online users donate to homeless man

The initial video by the woman garnered over 20 million views. People were touched as they saw the big difference she made in his life.

In a video, she announced to him that he got donations of R6 499 375 million ($343 857.) Watch the clip below:

Netizens touched by homeless man

Many people commented on the video that the woman reminded them to be kind to strangers. Netizens celebrated that they changed the man's life.

Kam commented:

"I need the whole city of DC to look out for Unc from this point forward! That’s all our Unc now."

Mia_LaStar said:

"He writing you a letter . God bless yall.".

Chris Carrillo wrote:

"The crazy part is I feel he’s more grateful for u in his life over it all for someone that has nothing having someone is everything."

MissyPoohgushed:

"That’s OURS after everything he’s been through in life He’s still willing to make sure YOU are Okay."

Shunni Harris remarked"

"I hope his family don’t come out the woodwork, please get him an apt and furnish it and pay all the bills up for a year or two."

BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN SHERIKA noted:

"He don’t really care too much about the money he just want the things money can’t buy such as love , a family, someone who care."

Morgan was moved:

"You can tell he’s just now getting the chance to just breathe

Gabby gushed:

"The crazy thing is I genuinely think he appreciates YOU more than he cares about the money I hope you continue to be there for him."

KZN cop appeals for help for homeless ex-star athlete

Briefly News previously reported that a KZN police officer has taken to social media to share the story of a young homeless man he recently encountered. Hearing his story left many people overcome with emotion.

Often, we judge homeless people without knowing or understanding their story. This young man was dealt a hard hand of cards in life that he had little to no control over.

KZN police officer Shiven Latchman ran into a young homeless man on patrol. After speaking to the young man for some time, he realised he was extremely intelligent and polite, which led to him asking how he ended up on the street.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News