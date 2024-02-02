This KZN police man has taken to social media to ask the people of Mzansi to help this young homeless man

A KZN police officer has taken to social media to share the story of a young homeless man he recently encountered. Hearing his story left many people overcome with emotion.

This young man had a bright future ahead of himself until his whole world came crashing down around him. Image: Shiven Latchman

Often we judge homeless people without knowing or understanding their story. This young man was dealt a hard hand of cards in life that he had little to no control over.

KZN police man shares homeless man’s story

KZN police officer Shiven Latchman ran into a young homeless man while on patrol. After speaking to the young man for some time he realised that he was extremely intelligent and polite, this led to him asking how he ended up on the street.

The young man’s story hit the officer like a ton of bricks. Being put in the system at the early age of five, his life was rocky from that moment on. However, he never let it stop him from achieving greatness. Siyabonga Phewa was a star runner and soccer player, and excelled in academics right throught school.

After school he got the opportunity to study Sport Science, but it unfortunately all fell apart. The young man explained that he has been homeless since June 2023. Not wanting any handouts, he is asking for any work opportunity so that he can get himself off of the streets.

Read full story below:

Mzansi people open their hearts

This story left many people overwhelmed with emotion. A lot of people shared the post far and wide, while others brainstormed as to how they can help this poor young man.

Read some of the comments:

Manyambose Omdala suggested:

“Thanks Shiven. Let try BI Phakathi maybe he can assist.”

Ryan Max Govender shared:

“There was a time in my life that I lived on the streets even though I had family I spent half my life outside, with the help of an outsider I managed to build and make something of myself today.

“So with that being said I want to help this young man. Where in Malvern can I find him?”

Campbell Nel did what they could:

“Thank you so much for sharing his story. I have shared to my personal page (as a runner I have hundreds of friends in the running and sports world) I went to Pinetown Boys High myself, I recognised his clothes and certificates straight away so can confirm these are legit. His tie is the full colours tie, which validates his full colours for X-Country certificate too) I have also shared to the Pinetown Boys High Facebook page.”

Jenny Lee Chapman said:

“Please keep us all updated on his story and Shiven Latchman thank you SO much for caring. If more of our Police Force were like you, we would have far less problems. I pray that this young man gets given the tools to succeed in life, and excel.”

From being homeless to becoming a lawyer

Briefly News reported that a local man has got social media buzzing after sharing his inspirational journey towards success. The qualified lawyer found himself living on the streets just 10 short years ago and felt inspired to share his uplifting tale with anyone going through a similarly difficult situation.

Heading online, @MightiJamie shared the touching post.

"Ten years ago vs now...I didn’t have a place to stay in the first picture but you got to put up a brave face no matter what," he captioned the post.

