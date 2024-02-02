DJ Sbu addressed bankruptcy rumours after being mocked for using an old phone and driving an old car, setting the record straight in a viral video

He asserted his wealth by discussing major investments, owning land, and plans to build 20 houses this year

However, social media users remain sceptical, questioning his financial status and past claims, with some criticising his appearance

DJ Sbu had a lot to take off his chest recently after being mocked for using an old phone and driving an old car. The veteran star and DJ set the record about his finances straight in a viral video.

DJ Sbu addresses bankruptcy rumours

Social media users are still confused about DJ Sbu's financial situation. Many feel the star fell from grace and is struggling to make ends meet. Taking to social media recently, DJ Sbu nipped the rumours in the bud. He said he has been working hard and has major projects coming up.

Popular social commentator, @ThisIsColbert shared a video of the star revealing that he is concerned about making major investments that will see him generating wealth for many years. He also reiterated the importance of buying land and investing. He said:

"I posted a video yesterday and said I drive an old car and use an old Samsung phone and got a lot of comments. Some people are laughing at me like I'm the victim (saying) "Back in the days when you were rich". I was rich, now I'm wealthy. I've got land, that's why I'm proud to call myself an African.

"You can't call yourself an African if you don't even own a little piece of Africa, I've got land. I own land for days! I will be building on my land for the rest of my years until I die. Just this year alone, my goal is to at least finish 20 houses. One of them will be going for a minimum of R10 000."

Fans seemingly not buying DJ Sbu's story

Social media users still think DJ Sbu is broke. Many said the star's explanation was too good to be true.

@sbubantu said:

"He has failed so many times trying to be rich, it’s sad to see. He always brags about the process and we’ve never seen the results. He’s just a serial loser. You can see it in his eyes that he doesn’t believe he’ll make it himself one day anymore."

@JasonKhumalo3rd added:

"After it was discovered that DJ Sbu was lying about owning a mansion in Eagle Canyon, I don’t trust this thief of Zahara’s money."

@SciiTheComedist commented:

"How are you wealthy but still looking like you’re about to ask for loose change lol. Jay Z is wealthy and yes e grows his hair but it looks neat, he looks neat. Uhlulwa yini wena??"

