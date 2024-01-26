Award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode is gearing up to release her upcoming album, delighting fans with this news

Grammy Award winner Nomcebo Zikode has given Mzansi music lovers the news they have been waiting for. The Jerusalema singer recently gave an update about her upcoming album.

Nomcebo Zikode has given Mzansi an update on her upcoming song. Image: @nomcebo_zikode

Nomcebo Zikode on her upcoming album

Nomcebo Zikode has promised to come back bearing gifts after a brief hiatus from the music space. The singer has clearly been working hard behind the scenes as she shared that a whole album is dropping soon.

Taking to her Instagram page, the award-winning star shared a few pictures and an update on her career with her fans. The Xola Moya Wam' singer said she has been working on an album and it is almost ready to be released. She wrote:

"You glow different when you know your album is almost done It’s a Good Morning from this side."

Mzansi can't keep calm after Nomcebo's announcement

South African music lovers have expressed excitement after the news that their favourite vocalist is going to drop new music soon. Many admitted that it's about time for the star to release new music.

@phumlamusic wrote:

"I am so in love with Inkanyezi mama❤️❤️❤️"

@atisang_phelane added:

"Can’t wait for your album "

@wookienailz commented:

"Zikode madam.. come give me some vibe o."

@thandi_zondi noted:

"A gorgeous queen!! Can’t wait for the album, Inkanyezi has already set the standard,kusazofiwa"

@ndumononduh said:

"Can't wait for the album, I love you ❤️❤️"

Nadia Nakai to release tribute song Never Leave in honour of AKA’s heavenly birthday

In more news about upcoming music, Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai is ready to talk about AKA in the best way she knows how: through her music. The Naaa Meaan rapper announced that she would be releasing a tribute single, Never Leave, dedicated to her late boyfriend in honour of his birthday.

Nadia Nakai recently poured her heart out in a song paying tribute to AKA.

