L'vovo Derrango is back in the studio after nearly two years due to health issues

Despite the challenging period, the 43-year-old Kwaito star is grateful for his life and health

He has announced an upcoming album titled God's Plan, inspired by his introspective break

Legendary Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango has hinted that he is back in the studio after almost two years. the star was forced to take a break from music due to health complications.

L’vovo Derrango has announced that he has new music coming out soon. Image: @lvovosa

Source: Instagram

L'vovo back in studio after a short break

We all know L'vovo Derrango had an eventful 2022. The star who suffered a minor stroke in December 2022 suffered more health complications in 2023. In June last year, L'vovo pulled out of the Cotton Fest and told fans that his doctors had instructed him to take a short break and focus on getting better.

The star is ready to do what he does best again, a few months after pulling out from the Cotton Festival. According to ZiMoja, the 43-year-old artist is ready to make his highly anticipated comeback. Speaking to the publication, L'vovo said the past two years have been difficult for him, but he is grateful for his life and good health. He also revealed that he is happy to be back in the studio.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"It's been a tough two years for me, but I'm grateful to be alive and well. Music has always been my passion and I'm excited to be back doing what I love."

L'vovo Derrango working on a new album

The Kwaito star also announced that his fans should look out for his upcoming album dubbed God's Plan. He said the title was inspired by the introspection he did while on the break. Although he did not share much about his album, L'vovo said he is glad that he took his time working on the body of work. He added:

"I am glad I did not rush the process, now that I am in the right state of mind, also physically I am fine and ready to work and be busy again."

Khuzani vows to take break from awards

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the maskandi artist has been the talk of the town since the year started and recently he has announced that he will be giving other people a chance to get recognised.

Award-winning maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose has shared some disheartening news about his way forward in the entertainment industry. This comes after the star was handed over a cheque of R100K for winning the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year competition.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News