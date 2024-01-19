Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose recently shared that he will be taking a break from entering awards

The star shared this after his win at the Ukhozi FM caused many controversial statements

The star also got bottles thrown at him during his performance on stage

Khuzani said he will be taking a hiatus from entering awards. Image: @scrolla.africa/@snl24

The maskandi artist has been the talk of the town since the year started and recently he has announced that he will be giving other people a chance to get recognised.

Khuzani takes a break from entering awards

Award-winning maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose has shared some disheartening news about his way forward in the entertainment industry. This comes after the star was handed over a cheque of R100K for winning the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year competition.

According to Fakazanews, Khuzani announced that he will no longer partake in awards from now on till further notice as he is trying to give other artists a chance to win.

He said:

"I must give others a chance now and maybe there won’t be any noise anymore. I will urge my followers to choose any artist I think stands a chance to win. Not so long ago, there was also noise when I beat top dogs like the late AKA, Lady Zamar, Shekinah, and Destruction Boyz at some TV competition (DStv Mzansi Viewers Choices Awards)."

The Umjolo Lowo hitmaker also got bottles thrown at him while performing on stage, and he was booed just for winning the Song of The Year.

Man killed in Song of the Year argument

According to the Sunday World, a 25-year-old man was arrested following a brawl over the Song of the Year at a local joint in Empangeni on New Year's Eve.

The report noted that the altercation started when two friends began a heated debate about the controversial contest. The two friends, who are reportedly devout fans of Maskandi stars Khuzani Mpungose and Mthandeni, were in an argument until one pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the other one to death.

Mthandeni warns fans not to hurt one another

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni has asked his followers to forgive Khuzani after he won Ukhozi FM Song of the Year in 2023.

Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo ushered Mzansi into the new year, while Mthandeni's Paris reached number two.

