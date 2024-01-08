Mthandeni has asked his followers to forgive Khuzani after he won Ukhozi FM Song of the Year in 2023

Mthandeni and Khuzani are arch-enemies as they often fight for the title of the Maskandi King in Mzansi

Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo ushered Mzansi into the new year, while Mthandeni's Paris reached number two

Mthandeni has disciplined his fans after they booed Khuzani off stage following his Song of the Year victory. Image: @mthandeni_sk_king, @khuzani_mpungose

Mthandeni has shown his fans that he is not the sore loser that many might have anticipated him to be. During a recent performance, Mthandeni asked his followers to forgive Khuzani after he won Ukhozi FM Song of the Year in 2023.

Mthandeni comes through with a message

Maskandi superstars Mthandeni and Khuzani are known as music arch-enemies as they often fight for the title of the Maskandi King title. Year-in year-out, they always contend for the number 1 spot on Ukhozi FM's hotly contested music chart.

In 2023, Khuzani's Umjolo Lowo was crowned the SOTY while Mthadeni's Paris reached number two.

According to ZiMoja, Mthandeni told his fans to forgive Khuzani.

Mthandeni cautions fans against violence

The singer was not impressed by his fans throwing bottles and other items in response to his snub.

He cautioned them that being violent is not the answer and mentioned that he would not forgive his fans.

"It is wrong to throw cans at him and to boo him off stage. I ask you to forgive him. As a public figure, I have to lead by example.

"I hope that he will also forgive you. I do not condone what you did in Richards Bay, and it must be called out because I am against it."

One person loses his life over SOTY squabble

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ukhozi FM's Song of the Year saw a young man lose his life after a debate turned deadly. A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death in KZN, Ladysmith, after he and a friend engaged in a heated altercation on who deserved to win. One was team Khuzani, while the other was team Mthandeni.

Social media remains divided over the controversial win, with some expressing dissatisfaction.

