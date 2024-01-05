King Monada has come under fire for not paying security personnel who worked at his One Man Show in Nkowa-Nkowa stadium

They are threatening to stop him from performing at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane this weekend

One of the security guards went to a radio station and exposed Monada, who claimed not to have known about them

Limpopo-born superstar King Monada has come under fire after security guards who worked at his highly talked about One Man Show in Nkowa-Nkowa stadium accused him of non-payment.

King Monada gets dragged on radio

According to @MDNnewss, one of the bouncers, nicknamed Bishop, is threatening to stop him from performing at the Peter Mokaba stadium in Polokwane this weekend.

He was invited to speak at a local radio station called Thobela FM where he mentioned that Monada claimed not to have known about them.

He was performing in Tzaneen on 30 December 2023 but has allegedly not paid the security guards.

As such, the guards who are booked to work at another gig, the Carling Black Label competition, will bar Monada from entering, as he will be at the same event. See the full report below:

Mzansi has their say on the allegations

Some peeps slammed Monada and others sided with him:

@FutureBite:

"Remember lst year when he bought an expensive car. He shouldn't have bought that car."

@TheGeopol:

"Guess they never heard of CONTRACTS."

@ClassicKapmes:

"The event organiser should respond."

@gwexe_bongani:

"So early. Not even 21 days after the event. People like drama."

@Patrickspo41964:

"Black people have a tendency of not paying for services rendered."

King Monada trolled for refusing to pose with a fan

In a previous report from Briefly News, Singer King Monada got dragged online after refusing to take pictures with a fan.

The Limpopo musician was captured in a TikTok video ignoring an excited fan who eagerly wanted to take a picture with him.

Netizens took sides on the matter, where some pitied the lady while others accused her of being too forward, as she saw Monada was not interested.

