SeMamo Productions is under fire for allegedly not paying the salaries of its workers for December

They produce shows like Wangkolota , This Body Works For Me and Life With Moshe , to name a few

The production company is owned by Japhta Mohlabane and Themba Masango, and they claim that their clients did not pay for two months

The production company claims that they have clients who have not paid people's salaries for two months. Image: @moshendiki, @wandi_ndlovu

Source: Instagram

Some workers employed by SeMamo Productions are breathing fire after they were allegedly not paid their salaries for the festive season.

Workers put SeMamo Productions on blast

According to ZiMoja, some employees from the production house have not been paid their salaries. The company has a few noticeable shows under its belt, including Wangkolota, This Body Works For Me and Life With Moshe, just to name a few.

SeMamo is owned by Japhta Mohlabane and Themba Masango. The pair claims that their clients did not pay for two months and have also allegedly placed the blame on the channel.

One source told the news publication that they used the money to shoot another show in Durban.

"He used the money to go and shoot 'Kings Of Maskandi' in Durban, and he is living his best life."

More than 2 months of salaries owed

More people alleged that they had not been paid for more than two months. This is very disheartening for them because it is the festive season, and they cannot enjoy it fully with their families.

They also claimed to have not been paid for the overnight work they did and would go without food and water for their night shifts.

Japhta clarified to the news publication and said:

"What I can say for now is these allegations are not true. We have communicated the payment delay with all parties concerned as we've not received two months' payment from our client.'"

All about Moshe Ndiki's reality show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Socialite Moshe Ndiki scored a reality TV show called Life with Moshe.

The show will allow his followers to meet his babies after he has kept them away from the public eye since he became a father. The announcement of his show left people on the fence with the high rise of reality TV shows in the country.

