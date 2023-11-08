Songtress Inga Hina has rattled some cages, demanding her money back from publicist Bulelwa Nazo

The singer claims she had been ignored by Nazo, who is also Big Zulu's baby mama, defrauded her R40K and then ghosted her

She has since taken the drama to her Instagram account, showing letters of demand from the small claims court

Ziyakhala for real in the music industry as another executive, has been slapped with a letter of demand. Joining the list of complainants is singer Inga Hina, who is accusing Big Zulu's baby mama, Bulelwa Nazo, of defrauding her.

Inga Hina accuses Bulelwa Nazo of knocking her R40K

The Trigger hitmaker claims that she paid artist manager Nazo, who also had a fallout with Gigi Lamayne when she was her publicist, R40 000 to help promote her music but didn't get a full service of what she ordered.

A source close to the story told ZiMoja that Inga wanted more than her budget:

"Taking her to radio stations, having articles out on her. She introduced her to a distribution company and they networked. They still had a lot in the pipeline. I just don't know what went wrong. I think it's two women working together."

Inga takes action after Bulelwa Nazo stops taking her calls

Another source says things hit the fan after Nazo stopped taking her calls, leading to the singer to taking her dissatisfaction to social media and stopping by her workplace with a letter of demand escorted by the police:

"The drama at the office, you should have seen it. She came in there, screaming, threatening, and making such a noise, demanding however much she was being owed. Bulelwa kept her cool and dealt with it."

