Kabza de Small's record label Piano Hub and Young Stunna have been slapped with a lawsuit over R1 million

The complainant, Durban Base Entertainment, is suing after he was stood up in 2022 after he paid for an appearance

Young Stunna was reportedly booked to perform at a Durban meets Jozi event alongside an upcoming star, Mfanah Kah Gogo

A KwaZulu-Natal events company is suing Young Stunna, Kabza de Small's record label Piano Hub, and Stunna's agent Lawk Communications over a million rands after the Sete hitmaker was a no-show.

Young Stunna and Kabza de Small's record label have been hit by a lawsuit of over R1 million. Images: @opticalillusion.jpeg, @kabelomotha_.

Young Stunna ditches Durban meets Jozi event after being booked and paid

In a Sunday World report, the boss of Durban Base Entertainment (DBE) took the three parties to the Johannesburg High Court after Stunna was paid R40K to perform alongside Mfanah Kah Gogo on 17 September 2022.

In addition to the booking fee, DBE paid for the talent's transport, stage fee, sound system, security, lighting, hospitality rider, tent, furniture, and other benefits.

DBE claims that the parties have refused to refund him despite involving his lawyers while he suffered reputational and financial damages resulting in the R1086 870 lawsuit.

Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa were slapped with an R1M letter of demand for another event

Kabza is no stranger to lawsuits, as he and DJ Maphorisa were once issued with a letter of demand by Thabiso Tshabalala, a businessman who accused the pair of stealing the Scorpion Kings Live concept.

The pair and Tshabalala had planned a concert but were disturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As soon as the levels were relaxed, the businessman claims two elbowed him and profited R3M. He claims he hasn't received his share.

The Scorpion Kings have gained popularity on social media for stealing creative ideas without payment.

Jub Jub accused of scamming struggling student Ngyaz'fela royalties

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, a UJ student accused Jub Jub of stealing his song and claiming it as his own.

The track, Ngyaz'fela, is popular on TikTok, with royalties being claimed by the controversial Moja Love talent, who was seen on some videos crediting Zethembe Nkosi for his work but has allegedly never paid him a cent.

