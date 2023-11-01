Global site navigation

Arthur Mafokate Loses His Posh R7.5m Guesthouse in Midrand Amid Legal Woes Between Him and the SIU
Arthur Mafokate Loses His Posh R7.5m Guesthouse in Midrand Amid Legal Woes Between Him and the SIU

by  Mbali Tebele
  • Arthur Mafokate finds himself in a legal battle with Special Investigating Unit (SIU)
  • The music executive has lost his bid to save his posh guesthouse in Midrand, which is worth R7.5 million
  • The SIU received an order from The High Court in 2022 to freeze the guesthouse, which was bought from proceeds of money laundering

The SIU froze Arthur Mafokate's lush guesthouse in Midrand.
Another legal woes scandal is haunting music producer Arthur Mafokate as he loses one of his expensive luxury assets.

Arthur Mafokate loses his bid to challenge the SIU from freezing his assets

Not so long ago, music producer Arthur Mafokate found himself in another fraud scandal, landing on DA's bad side along with his record label 999 Music.

In recent trends, he has been in a legal battle with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). Mafokate lost his posh guesthouse in Midrand, which is worth R7.5 million.

5 most dramatic cheating scandals that rocked Mzansi celebrity couples

According to The South African, the star had a court sitting on Monday, 30 October 2023, at the Johannesburg High Court, where he withdrew his request to oppose an application submitted by the director of public prosecution, seeking to execute an order for the freezing of the guesthouse.

He left the gallery confused as they tried to make sense of his stunt and if he did this as part of his strategy or if he was admitting to being guilty.

It was also said that the SIU obtained an order to freeze his guesthouse as it was bought from proceeds of money laundering, and they also received an order to freeze three of his other pricey properties that were bought from the proceeds of the lotteries’ grand fund, the National Lotteries Commission.

Video of Bogus 'Dr' Matthew Lani' outside Johannesburg Magistrate Court emerges, South Africans pity him

Arthur Mafokate allegedly benefitted R4.5 million from the government

The music executive allegedly benefitted R4.5 million from various government tenders. Netizens called for the musician to face the music after it was revealed that he received tenders from the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation and the National Arts Council (NAC).

His daughter Owami Mafokate's company, Queendom Media, also allegedly benefitted over half a million rand from the same department.

Arthur Mafokate in trouble with the law

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate is reportedly in trouble with the law. The SIU froze the Kwaito legend's assets. Journalist Cliff Shiko reports that some of the lux properties linked to former lottery bosses and others have also been frozen.

Taking to Twitter, Clifford wrote:

"SIU freezes luxury properties linked to musician Arthur Mafokate, former lotteries boss and others. Five NPOs received funding of R56 million from NLC."

Source: Briefly News

