Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate's lavish properties have reportedly been frozen by the SIU after five NPOs allegedly illegally received funding of R56 million from the lotteries commission

It's reported that a former lotteries boss and other people involved in the scandal also entangled with the law and some of their properties have been frozen as well

Social media users shared that they thought Arthur was living large because of the money he made when he was still actively involved in the music space

Arthur Mafokate is reportedly in trouble with the law. The Kwaito legend's assets have allegedly been frozen by the SIU.

Journalist Cliff Shiko reports that some of the lux properties linked to former lotteries boss and others have also been frozen. Taking to Twitter Clifford wrote:

"SIU freezes luxury properties linked to musician Arthur Mafokate, former lotteries boss and others. Five NPOs received funding of R56 million from NLC."

Mzansi accuses Arthur Mafokate os stealing money in the name of charity

Peeps shared mixed reactions to the news. Some said they though Arthur Mafokate was living lavish because of the money he made when he was still actively involved in the music industry.

@Deartroublegal commented:

"I can't believe people be chowing millions out there but never give even 2k to some of us."

@SakiSoulM wrote:

"Busy saying so Poppa sonke while thy know they benefiting from government's dirty deeds."

@Hlarediahloga commented:

"So that's why some other celebrities don't die poor. They are eating our lottery tickets money."

@Launcellott said:

"We here thinking people are eating royalties and and kanti nix, baja powerball slips tja rena."

@im_number06 wrote:

"Some people are blessed.they get to get away with sleeping with underage girls and still manage to steal money in the name of charity."

@malusimudau_ added:

"I've always been suspicious about this guy."

Source: Briefly News