Tebogo Thobejane has threatened to take legal action against Inno Morolong for allegedly posting graphic pics of her on social media

The actress shared that she didn't give Inno permission to hare the steamy pics and now wants police to arrest the controversial club host

Inno rubbished Tebogo's claims, adding that she did not take the video and reiterated that Tebogo looked high and free in the clip filmed in her room

Inno Morolong has rubbed Tebogo Thobejane up the wrong way. The actress has threatened to take legal action against Inno after she allegedly did her dirty on social media.

Tebogo Thobejane threatened to take legal action against Inno Morolong. Image: @tebogocthobejane, @innomorolong

Source: Instagram

Inno apparently posted graphic images from a video of Tebogo, reports TshisaLive. She also alleged that the podcaster was high on her illegal supplies on the day she took the video.

Tebogo Thobejane shared that she was notified of Inno's devilish actions on 10 January. She added that she had no knowledge Inno was in possession of the steamy pics. Inno Morolong now wants her former bestie to be arrested. She wants cops to do a proper investigation into the matter. She accused Inno of continuing to defame her character despite her attorneys sending a cease and desist letter to her.

Inno Morolong denies Tebogo Thobejane's claims

According to the publication, Inno denied taking the video. However , she admitted that Tebogo allegedly "looked high and free" when the video was filmed.

