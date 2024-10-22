A young woman shared a video telling people that she booked a taxi to take her dog to the vet

She noted that e-hailing drivers refused to help her for fear of her pet messing up their vehicle

Social media users loved the dog mom's efforts to get her pup the medical attention it needed

A woman booked a taxi to take her dog to the vet. Images: @iamsihlekibido

Animal lovers and owners often treat their pets like their own children, showering them with unconditional love and care. In fact, one woman recently booked a taxi to take her beloved dog to the doctor.

Woman and dog take a taxi to the vet

TikTok content creator Sihle Kibido (@sihle_kibido) uploaded a clip on the social media platform informing app users what she did to ensure her pet received the medical attention it needed.

Showing herself cuddling with her pup in the public vehicle, Sihle shared in the post:

"POV: We booked the entire taxi for ourselves for a vet visit because Ubers thought he'd vomit."

She also wrote in her post's caption:

"The 13th reason why I need a car."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds dog mom's efforts

Several internet users took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the dog mom making a plan for her pup to get the necessary care it needed.

@vuyiswas3d said to the woman with love:

"Sihle, I understand. I once did the same."

@sinazo717 wrote in the comments:

"A mom will always make a plan."

@keneiloe21_m jokingly said:

"I know a Powerball winner when I see one."

@cometmkhize shared their experience of going the extra mile for their pet:

"The love we have for our pets. I once sat with my 'dog' at the back of a bakkie with no canopy in pouring rain in the early hours of one cold winter day to also rush to the vet."

@noxybarbz loved the video and commented:

"He’s so loved, and I love it. Guys, we are not like our parents. We grew up and realised that animals are here in this world just as much as we are. I love this."

After seeing Sihle's caption, @lungiblackmoova told her:

"Oh, Mama. You will get a car soon."

Obedient dog takes a taxi ride

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who shared a video of a dog riding in a taxi as a passenger.

The animal sat quietly in public transportation, with some online viewers describing the dog as embarrassed and others cracking jokes about the situation.

