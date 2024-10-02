A mother who thought her cat was sick was turned away at the vet clinic because the cat wanted boys

The woman was hilariously embarrassed after a doctor told her that the little one was simply in heat and needed to mate

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A woman discovered that her cat wanted to mate after taking it to the vet. Images: @hoza129/ TikTok, @Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

A lady took her cat to the vet, thinking it was sick but that was not the case. It just wanted boys.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @hoza129, the woman is seen carrying her lovely cat in her arms, coming from the vet. She told her social media followers how she thought her pet was sick, but that was not the case.

The woman said the doctor told her that the young one was fine, she just wanted boys to mate with, nothing more - lol. The cat mom was embarrassed and laughed at the situation.

Woman takes cat in the heat to vet

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 99k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@zeigh_zama said:

"I had a female cat she was an indoor cay until she saw a boy cat through the sliding door. She would cry all night to go to a boy she doesn't even know. I let her out cos we couldn't sleep."

@TheAccountingGirl expressed:

"She’s just like me 🥺."

@Chef Theo wrote:

"Get Timo a boyfriend mommy🥰🥰."

@inathi joked:

"Not you airing her business 😩😂."

@Mafungwashe could relate:

"Mna, noTimo??? Same WhatsApp group ke sana😭😭😭."

@nia said:

"Yho mine was crying all day and we thought she was sick Kanti naye she’s in heat hay kodwa iikati😭😔💔."

@Tasha shared:

"Me and Timo, same whatsapp group 😩."

