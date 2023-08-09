Another dog owner, tired of her dog disrupting her daily duties, decided to place her fur baby on the back so she could continue her work

The dog was too aggressive for her good, and the owner decided that this was the best way to keep it calm

South Africans trolled her and reminded her what would happen the day the dog decided to loosen its bowels on her back

A dog owner took drastic steps to restrain her very energetic dog. Image: @liyaabona

It seems like owners putting dogs on their backs is becoming a trend, as another dog owner wrapped her dog and piggybacked it!

Netizens tried to figure out what was happening in the dog's mind because of its facial reaction to being restricted suddenly.

Another dog put on its owner's back in a TikTok video

The young woman could not do her house chores and decided that the best thing would be to carry her dog as if it were a baby. Her video was a response to a similar video which Briefly News wrote about, where the dog owner also put her dog on her back because she couldn't clean. @liyaabona's video received 597.3K vires and was liked by 75K TikTokkers.

In this video, the owner's dog refuses to relinquish her keys, which the dog has gripped in its teeth. The woman then decides to put the dog on her back. The dog looks shocked at what is happening, and its facial reactions are priceless.

How to calm your energetic dog down

According to Cesar's Way, a website owned by celebrity dog trainer Cesar Milan, owners must not encourage excitement in a dog but encourage calm behaviour. Owners must also try to wear their dogs out by exercising the dog and allowing them to express their energy. Owners can also introduce a calming scent to bring their dog's energy level down and calm it down.

Watch the video:

South Africans guess what dog was thinking in the TikTok video

Netizens had fun attempting to guess what the dog was thinking.

Ayanda Lichakane said:

"This dog is like 'Haibo, what is this dog doing? Why is she making me ride a car?'"

Tania07 asked:

"What will you do if it decides to pass stool?"

Judy Randzo Baloyi made an observation:

"Not the blanket matching the situation."

DanielCaesar'swife remarked:

"It's all fun and games until it pees."

Privy added:

"This is parenting. I have a baby, but it seems like the dog is also a baby."

A woman keeps dog warm during snowy winter in Mzansi

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman kept her dog warm during winter when it snowed.

The woman put some threads on her fur baby because she could not bear seeing her dog shivering from the cold.

Netizens were proud of her and praised her for being a wonderful mother.

