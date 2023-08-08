A beautiful woman shared how she had piggybacked her dog to keep it from disturbing her from cleaning

The woman owns a Yorkie, a dog that is known for being very busy and energetic but full of love

Netizens who own this breed related to the struggles of owning this breed which include not knowing how to deal with its energy

A woman could not handle her dog's craziness and devised a solution. Image: @bernicelindani

Source: TikTok

A gorgeous South African hun could not deal with her naughty dog, so she put it on her back with a towel and continued to clean her house.

Netizens in the comment section also shared their struggles of having a Yorkie as a pet.

Woman puts her dog on her back in viral TikTok video

@bernicelindani's cute video of her and her fur baby trended on TikTok and received over 200K views.

Her video caption read:

"POV: Your dog is naughty, but you have to clean."

In the video, the Yorkie is on her back, wrapped in a towel, while she does her housework.

According to the American Kennel Club, caring for a Yorkshire terrier is a considerable responsibility. It needs moderate exercises like walks to keep its energy in check, occasional bursts of activity like throwing a tennis ball and letting it catch it and obedience activities to keep it grounded. Yorkies are affectionate and can also excel in physical activities. They've been used as partners for therapy for their human companions.

Watch the video here:

Fellow Yorkie owners empathize with dog owner in TikTok video

Netizens sympathized with her, as some understood the challenges of owning a Yorkie.

User5082316092323 said:

"It's all fun and games until it pees or passes stool."

Masala_boii09 added:

"Only in South Africa."

User remarked:

"I do this to my Yorkie. He falls asleep even."

Tshiamo could relate.

"My niece has one. You can never clean when it's around."

White Heart remarked:

"I see myself doing this."

Khanyisani36 pointed out:

"Due to my economic status, this is the only grandchild they're getting from me."

