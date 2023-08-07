A pit bull was so relaxed that it sunbathed, and its owner jokingly tried to test how alert she was

In the video, the dog is enjoying a good nap on the grass when the owner calls out from the house

TikTokkers stood behind the dog and pointed out that it was taking a day off from guard duty

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A pit bull owner tested his dog to see if she would respond to intruders. She did not respond. Image: @luna_ngwana_wa_modimo

Source: TikTok

A pit bull felt so comfortable at home while napping that her owner tested her to see if she could react to intruders in a hilarious video.

The South African man's video made many people laugh, mainly because the dog took so long to respond to her owner's call.

Pit bull enjoys nap while owner tests her alertness in TikTok video

The video was posted on TikTok by @luna_ngwana_wa_modimo. In the video, The beautiful pit bull is lying on the grass, enjoying a nap and sunbathing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Its owner opens the window and shouts to get its attention. The pit bull takes her sweet time responding. She makes no effort to stand up from her position where she is lying on her back and instead merely looks up, stretches and continues with her nap!

According to Pet Helpful, one of the ways to make your dog feel safe is to be the leader of the pack. As the owner, you must control feeding time, how often the dog is fed, provide plenty of exercise, and maintain the dog's environment. These will ensure that the dog will feel like it can trust you and feel safe in your home and around you and your family.

Watch the video here:

South Africans defending the relaxed dog in TikTok video

Netizens in the comment section jokingly defended the pit bull and said that it looked too cute and tired.

Leratoblessing825 said:

"It's her day off."

Ms_Nonhlanhla01 shared her experience.

"Mine taught me that a pit bull is the laziest dog ever. If he barks for two minutes, he sleeps for five hours immediately afterwards."

Nicole Rowan remarked:

"Haibo, she works the night shift. Let her rest."

Vuyiswa added:

"Lol, leave Luna alone, she resting."

BoitumeloSK pointed out:

"She's tanning, hao!"

Man greeted excitedly by his pit bull when coming back from home

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a man's pit bull jumped for joy when he saw his human return home from work.

The man opened the gate and was met by a warm hug from his best friend.

Netizens remarked that this is one of the things they look forward to at the end of the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News