A man's fur baby gave him a hearty welcome home when he returned from a day at work

The pit bull sprinted to its master and flew into his already-open arms

Dog lovers and owners gathered in the comment section and shared their common affection for their dogs

A pit bull rushed to show its human love after coming home from work. Image: @lebohanglelo

The love a pit bull has for its owner was evident when its owner came back from work and received a warm greeting from his dog.

The man had just returned from a long day at the grind, and the smile on his face when he saw his pet dog melted Mzansi's heart.

Man's pit bull jumps for joy when it sees him coming home from work

@leboganglelo posted the video on TikTok, where it reached the heart of over 80K dog lovers.

In the beautiful video, the man parks his car outside and opens the gate. As soon as he steps in, his dog comes running towards him. He smiles amazingly. He opens his arms wide, and his dog jumps into his arms. The dog and owner's embrace indicates how close their bond is, as his smile is unmistakably that of a man who considers his dog his best friend.

The Houston SPCA gives some tips on how dog owners can create strong bonds with their dogs. They recommend training your dog, exercising, grooming, playing, and petting and cuddling the dog frequently.

Watch the video here:

Dog lovers gather to discuss how they love their dogs

Netizens who were also dog owners were ecstatic to see how excited the dog was to see its owner.

User99764442289 said:

"Our babies are genuinely happy to see us. No pretence. Just pure love."

Chuma added:

"Man's best friend."

Naomi also testified:

"I wouldn't give this up for the world. My fur babies are always happy to see me."

Xavier 007 remarked:

"What a warm welcoming home."

Khotso Dirane commented:

"This is why I want a puppy."

