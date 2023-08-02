Mzansi was stunned by a pet owner that prepared luxurious food and a skincare routine for her pit bull

The doting dog owner cooked a juicy steak and fried eggs while putting coconut oil on the dog to give it a shiny look

Netizens were so taken aback that one wished to be a dog so he could live such a soft life

South Africans wish to be this dog because his owner feeds him better than humans eat. Image: @reignstormpit

Source: TikTok

South Africans are in disbelief at a pit bull owner that feeds her dog top-class food, brushes its teeth daily and puts coconut oil on its coat.

The dog is fed gourmet meals that include steak, omelettes and pancakes, and the dog's soft life has Mzansi wondering if this dog is not her husband.

Pitbull owner feeds her dog rich food, amazes Tiktokkers on video

@reignstormpit shared her viral video on her TikTok account, sharing updates on how she pampers her pit bull. The video went viral, reaching 1.4 million viewers and 119K likes. The proud owner indicated in her caption that she called this her pit bull morning routine with moisturizing and breakfast for her dog.

In the video, the woman wipes her dog's face, brushes his teeth, puts coconut oil on his fur and brushes him. She then fries a thick steak and makes an omelette for her dog and some pancakes, showing how she cares for her dog daily.

PetCo says dog owners must brush their teeth as often as possible. Choosing dog-friendly toothpaste and using the correct tools is essential to make the dog feel more comfortable and likely to enjoy the brushing.

Watch the video here:

Netizens wish to be dog owner's pet in the video

South Africans were floored in the comment section and could not believe how lucky this pit bull was.

Sibusiswe Zulu said:

"Bobby's food looks so good!"

YadahPro added:

"For the first time, I want to be a dog so badly."

Ziandahngwane was in disbelief.

"Lapho, I don't even afford this food."

MakaMihle KaMamkhize remarked:

"The definition of soft life."

Mpumie pointed out:

"I love the way you're taking care of him."

User1930812369589 joked:

"That's not a dog. That's a husband."

A woman feeds dog lamp chops in viral video

Source: Briefly News