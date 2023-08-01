A funny video of a Mzansi woman posing with a cheetah has been doing the rounds on social media

In the footage posted on TikTok, the woman is seen taking photos with the wild cat before her dress ruins the moment

Several South African netizens were amused by the video and responded with banter, mocking the woman's embarrassment

A South African woman took to social media to share a video of herself having an encounter with a live cheetah.

A young woman had a close call with a cheetah while taking photos with it. Image: @thulegumzen/TikTok

According to the Cheetah Conservation Fund, the cheetah is the world’s fastest land animal and Africa’s most endangered big cat. Uniquely adapted for speed, the cheetah is capable of reaching speeds greater than 110 kilometers per hour in just over three seconds.

According to Quora, cheetahs can be tamed, but they cannot be domesticated.

Viral TikTok video shows woman posing for photos with cheetah

A video posted on TikTok shows the woman posing with the restrained wild cat at what appears to be a wild animal park.

The woman's animal-printed dress appears to catch the cheetah's attention prompting it to get up from it's resting position, frightening the woman.

Watch the funny video below:

South Africans react with laughter and jokes at the video

zamaliciousMrsd asked:

"And you lived to tell the story? "

Jehki commented:

"Now why did you wear animal print? "

Palesa Moeti replied:

"He thought you were his cousin friend."

Anathi Sithinga-Mqoqi said:

"Your face at the end."

ZondoSibu wrote:

"When it saw you thinking “Is a lambshanke this thing “."

sammy said:

"Bengizokhala."

Khosi Khumalo commented:

"Wena bugqokelani njengayo ."

