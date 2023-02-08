One woman decided to risk it all for a moment when she walked with two majestic lions

TikTok user @beverlyadaeze’s lion moment got over 243k views as people couldn’t believe it

Many people made it clear that this kind of risky life is not what they are about, despite it being hella cool

While people from other countries think lions live in our back gardens, they don’t. We too have to pay to see them, and one woman went a step further and walked with them!

Source: TikTok

Lions are majestic beasts and are known as the king of the jungle for a reason – they are not to be messed with. One woman took her chances and shared a magical moment with two big lions.

TikTok user @beverlyadaeze shared a video of her walking with lions experience. The video got 243k views, captivating people with the pure beauty of these creatures and the bravery of the beaut herself.

Take a look:

The people of Mzansi are not about to risk it for the lions

While the moment makes for cool social media content, most people made it clear that they are not about to risk their lives in the wild.

Read some of the funny comments:

@Jessica Mabasa said:

“I just know if I was to try this, the lions would get hungry immediately ”

@NikeziweM said:

“When that lion's turned its head is when I would have shat myself ”

@Mel❤️ said:

“How do people resist the urge to not run ”

@It’s Midé Naike said:

“Your face when the lion turned, was my face when the lion turned ”

@Simisola said:

“Wow I want to do this but the fear will grip my heart to tight ohhhh ”

Video of safari ranger coming face to face with a lion ends the people of Mzansi, his reaction is everything

In related news, Briefly News reported that while they warn you about coming into contact with a wild animal when on safari, the likelihood is slim… unless you are this danger ranger, of course! A man was stunned when he turned his head and saw a lion standing right in front of him, the moment was caught on camera and left people laughing.

Some South African citizens go an entire lifetime without ever encountering a wild animal, despite popular belief. Yup, foreigners, you read that correctly, LOL.

TikTok user @lion.tape shared a video showing a man casually sitting in the front of a safari van and then turning to his right where a massive lioness was staring right at him. The man froze!

