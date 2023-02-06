A group of schoolchildren reminded the people of South Africa that there is still hope

TikTok user @luckkyysa shared a video showing school children dancing to amapiano together

This clip had people believing in a Rainbow Nation and a time where we all exist as one with no hate

The younger generation is definitely making more waves of equality than any before. Seeing children of all races come together to dance had hearts bursting.

It is because of hate and hurt that the racial divide in Mzansi has remained strong. However, it is becoming more and more evident that the youth is breaking that curse one sweet moment at a time.

TikTok user @luckkyysa shared a video of students coming together on the school field, dancing to a vibey amapiano track. At this moment, race was not seen, only people and a lekker time.

Take a look:

The people of Mzanis live for moments like this

This is what we need to see more of and how the people of Mzansi should exist. We can learn so much from the younger generation who are making bringing the Rainbow Nation back to life.

See some of the lovely comments:

@jdtolmay said:

“Wow I love seeing how everyone can get along and be one nation”

@Alwyn said:

“Maybe there is still a future for everyone in SA.”

@LisaM said:

“The kids love each it's just the oldies they have anger.”

@TSN@LOGISTIC22 said:

“Thank you new generation of SA, don't let politics let you think that you were part of apartheid. Don't let them use you for their selfishness.”

@Danny Zulu826 said:

“I want my daughter to enjoy his school daysI'm happy to see this no violence at all”

