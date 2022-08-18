A teacher was overcome with emotion when she arrived at school on her birthday and all the children were singing for her

Twitter user @ItuMadiege shared the clip, thanking her “babies” for making her birthday the best ever

The clip left many Mzansi people thanking the school and children for showing the teacher love and respect

A whole school came together to welcome one of their teacher on her birthday. Walking into school the woman was greeted by the entire school who was singing her happy birthday.

Twitter user @ItuMadiege was overwhelmed when her school kids sang her happy birthday. Image: Twitter / @ItuMadiege

Choosing to be a teacher means dedicating your life to nurturing children. So, when this woman was welcomed by all of her babies on her special day, it filled her heart with love.

Twitter user @ItuMadiege shared the clip showing how the whole school made her birthday the best day ever. Dressed to perfection, the birthday queen was at a loss for words over the special gesture.

“My babies surprised me the best gift ever ♥️♥️”

The people of Mzansi take to the comment section with bursting hearts

This video touched many hearts as a lot of teachers do not get the love and respect they deserve. People commended the school for setting such a sterling example.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@ItsNkululeko said:

“A small I love you card makes me cry, imagine this, I swear I’d cry for 365 days a year …”

@Tendamasha said:

“At Least we have schools that still teach this aspect in school, it shows the value of a Teacher in the life of those children is important. Happy Birthday Teacher.”

@muntuza_new_acc said:

“Ay man kids can be so adorable kodwa yazi when they not being terrorists ☝ it’s definitely moment like these”

@PreshyFairy said:

“I would cry for 40 days and 40 nights straight ❤️”

@ZKMviesto said:

