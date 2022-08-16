A vibey video of an older female teacher breaking it down with her pupils has gone viral in good spirit

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the clip, commenting on how the younger generation is changing history

Mzansi peeps love seeing people unite through music and dance, and spread the love in the comments

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The people of Mzansi are loving seeing people of all races and ages unite. A video of an elderly school teacher dancing with one of her students set the internet on fire.

So many Mzansi citizens were touched by a clip of a boy and his teacher dancing. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

Source: Twitter

Dance videos have united people from all over the world and done a great deal of good by uniting people in South Africa. Just like this clip, it is proving that we can all live in harmony.

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the vibey clip of the older lady dancing with schoolchildren, loving the energy.

“Tannie is out here dancing with Ama2k ”

The people of Mzansi live for the unity displayed in this clip

Times are changing and clips like this remind us of that. The people of Mzansi are loving seeing people of all races ad ages come together. The comment section was quickly filled with awesome messages promoting unity.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@bonga_Nhlabathi said:

“Ama2k can end racism.”

@madamzoe said:

“Tannie just earned herself brownie points with her students, they sure will understand and love her more after this as a teacher ”

@HimuraMokoena said:

“This generation is living the life we didn't live wanyiwa boss.”

@Waltersonboy said:

“That's what kids should be doing with their teachers not this thing of insulting, ridiculing and even smacking them♂️”

@MtoloSam said:

Viral video of school kid busting a move during break time wins Mzansi over: “Aw Matenas”

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a young schoolboy, Matenas, has been circulating online and shows him busting some moves during break time at school.

The clip was shared by Twitter user @Callmethaboo2nd and shows the pupil breaking out in a dance to a vibey track, said to be a song from the Barcadi Festival. Another boy can also be heard cheering Matenas on in the background with great enthusiasm.

The Twitter post was captioned:

“I love the fact that Matenas respects school but break time ziyakhala.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News