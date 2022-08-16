A video of a man crushing an entire loaf of bread into the size of one slice has the people of Mzansi tripping

Twitter user @kganyasp shared the shocking but laughable clip to their timeline for everyone to witness

Mzansi peeps could not believe their eyes which has led to many wanting to go buy a loaf and give it a go

You see some strange things on the internet, that’s for sure. A video of a man crushing an entire loaf of bread into the size of one slice got people's brains ticking.

Mzansi is amused and shocked by a viral video of a man crushing an entire loaf of bread. Image: Twitter / @kganyasp

Source: Twitter

There is no denying that you can learn some interesting and useful hacks on the internet, however, this is not one of them. An entire loaf of bread into one slice, kante, it’s too much!

Twitter user @kganyasp shared the eye-opening yet hilarious clip, claiming this is someone’s boyfriend, lol. The man in the clip compresses an entire loaf of bread into the size of one slice as if he does it on the daily.

The people of Twitter discuss what their eyes just saw

Some had to take a second to digest what they had just seen. Lol, peeps cannot believe this is true and some are so curious that they themselves are going to give it a go. Here we normal folks are eating two slices thinking we living big.

Take a look at some of the surprised comments:

@phililekam said:

“It's white bread but brown bread no way.”

@Wandile_Ntulie said:

“I'm going to try this ”

@ZZZZZBEST said:

“Iyoooh I will die with constipation/bowel syndrome can't even eat more than 3 slices ♂️”

@ribz_rb said:

@Malungisa_ said:

