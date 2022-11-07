A young-looking woman, who went online to disclose that she is 45 years old, declared that she is single and searching

The woman revealed that guys do not want to be in a relationship with her because she is in her 40's

Many TikTokers who reacted to her video said that she must probably have been dating young boys as real men would appreciate her beauty

A beautiful woman, @themilkmarie33, has gone online to share a video of herself as she revealed that she is 45.

The woman said that guys always back out of relationships with her whenever they realise she is that old.

Many people said that real men will love to date her. Photo source: TikTok/@themilkmarie33

45 and searching

In the clip, she stated that she is still single and searching. Many people could not believe her age because of her beautiful body and young look.

Some TikTokers in her comment section asked for her skincare routine.

Watch her video below:

When writing this report, the video gathered over 23,000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Mario1578 said:

"Lies!!! That make them want you even more when you look like that!"

Iam_megan_marie_ said:

"45 where??? We need a selfcare Routine tutorial cause ain’t no way ur 45!!! Gorgeous Queen."

LaToya Ekpenyoung said:

"Yep I plan on aging just like her. Yall think she mind? 45."

Kool Will 1 said:

"You look 25."

Lorenzo L Edwards said:

"Must be young boys! 45 is just right."

dazmennmiller779 said:

"And you beautiful."

Dopefresh_Dom said:

"I go through the same thing. No one believes my age. We are the definition of black don’t crack..."

Chuck Purnell said:

"Age is nothing but a number. That’s their loss…"

AcePabloChocolateBar said:

"They trippin...45 where bring that same energy and vibe over here."

