A group of young SA men went viral on TikTok for showing off their beautiful partners

In the clip, the men showed their lock screens, which featured videos of their girlfriends

The lighthearted video sparked comments from South Africans who admired the men's devotion and expressed a desire for similar relationships

A group of male friends went viral after bragging about the special women in their lives.

Men show off their women

Being in love is a beautiful thing because it opens your heart to a deep sense of connection and joy, making you feel seen, supported, and cherished by another person.

A TikTok video posted by @palesa_x_sibusiso shows the friends at a party, each showing their lock screens, which feature videos of their beautiful baes.

"POV: Certified lover boys bragging about their girls at groove," the post was captioned.

Mzansi in awe of lover boys

The video was met with an outpour of adoring and funny messages as Mzansi gushed at how they loved up the young men.

Fifi❤️replied:

"Kanti nibatholaphi abantu abanithanda kanje (Where do you guys find such partners)."

brownie ka mama commented:

"I just thought of my bf, and I sighed."

Dineoreplied:

"My man could never."

MmaMthombeni commented:

"What a beautiful generation we turning tooo‼️♥️."

Mpho Dlamini said:

"The girls on wallpapers watching this ☺️."

O.p said:

"If I met guys like this at groove❤️it would make my day shame."

Ziyanda Nkalitshana asked:

"Ba thengwaphi aba?? (Where are these ones sold??)."

Taxi driver boyfriend surprises girlfriend with grand gesture

In another story, Briefly News reported a young man went above and beyond to ensure his girlfriend was well cared for on her graduation day.

The taxi driver boyfriend arrives at his girlfriend's neighbourhood, who goes by the TikTok handle @maphe4theepoet. The gent's bae can be seen walking towards him.

As the video continued, the gentleman exited his taxi and handed his girlfriend flowers. At the end of the clip, he hugs and kisses her.

