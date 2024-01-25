A woman posted a video of her parents who are in a happy marriage, and Mzansi online users were delighted to see them

The woman posted a post on TikTok showing that her mother is not shy to show her husband some love

Many people were delighted by the video of the happy couple who were looking at each other full of love

One woman's parents went viral for being in love. In the video, the couple looked happy together.

A TikTok video shows two parents who were in love and the wife was raving. Image: @nonkeyyyy

People thought the video was hilarious as they gushed over the cute couple. Online users enjoyed the clip, and it got over 8000 likes.

Woman goes over husband

One woman on Tiktok @nonkeyyy showed people how much her mother loves her husband. In the video, she proudly declared that he is her partner.

SA touched by parents in love

Online users thought the couple was cute. Many commented complimenting the two loving parents.

Yim uZee Benithini was impressed:

"You'll never find umuntu okhulele ekhaya elinomthetho with both parents efensa lobaba. It's always these one abangenamthetho abangenanhlonipho for abantu abadala."

philani_mbatha commented:

"Kodwa ngingamtholaphi onje."

williammakoete said:

"Your dad ke yena stoko hleee.

M joked:

"I’m afraid I’m gonna this type of wife."

MsAnieA gushed:

"Your parents are beautiful."

Tshepzoz0 added:

"Daddy is giving Black Coffee vibes yeeses."

Your Resident Rockstar wrote:

"Are you not the girls having a concert in the sitting room that one time? I recognise your beautiful mom."

