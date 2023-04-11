A cute Mzansi couple showed the world what it is like to be married to your bestie

Twitter user @Pariah70 shared a video of him and his wife in the car, commenting on one another's driving

Mzansi peeps let the couple know that the way they handle conversation is inspiring

A couple that can criticise each other without arguing is golden. This couple had Mzansi laughing with her conversation in the car and praying for love just like theirs.

Twitter user @Pariah70 shared a video of him and his wife in the car, commenting on one another's driving. Image: Twitter / @Pariah70

Being in a relationship requires a lot of work, and the couples who have conquered it know that. This pair has figured it out because their level of chill with one another is the goal.

Video of Mzansi couple's romantic car disagreement goes viral

Twitter user @Pariah70 shared a video of him and his wife in the car. She was driving, and he laughed at how she gripped the steering wheel with both hands. Sis returned with the fire, letting her man know she was a sophisticated woman, not a taxi driver.

Take a look:

Mzansi applauds couple's understanding of one another

While they fired shots at each other's driving, there was zero tension. People aspired to have a bond like these two and hyped them in the comment section.

Read some of the comments:

@agapetimbela said:

“❤️❤️❤️ Love lives here ❤️”

@Kodingo_ said:

“Inspiring.”

@ZeeGcagca said:

“You and your wife ndiyanithanda mna shem.”

@WaThipe said:

“Beautiful indeed, God bless the beauty of love.”

@RebeccaCindi said:

“Love is such a beautiful thing.”

