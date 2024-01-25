One woman posted a TikTok video of her youngest sister, who tried to do the Kylie Jenner lip challenge

The kid wanted bigger lips and took inspiration from Kylie Jenner, but she instantly regretted trying it

Online users were in stitches after seeing the final results of the lip-plumping challenge on the internet

A woman made fun of her younger sister. The lady showed the child crying over a challenge.

A TikTok video shows a kid getting scared when she permanently changed her lips with the Kylie Jenner Lip Challenge. Image: @que_halana

Source: TikTok

The video of the young kid received more than 200,000 likes. There were thousands of people who thought the video was.

Little kid tries to get bigger lips

A woman on TiktTk @que_halana filmed the moment her little sister tried to get bigger. The child did the Kylie Jenner lip challenge, and she ended up distraught as they got bigger.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the hilarious video of the teen below:

South Africans amused by Kylie Jenner lip challenge

Online users thought the video of the Kylie Jenner lip challenge was hilarious. Many could not stop joking about the child's misfortune.

apples_zulu commented:

"Yini kodwa....Kyilee where."

PearlMo said:

"Kylie Jenner if we catch you ."

Zuu Athman joked:

"Kylie Jenner stung by a bee ."

Kefiloe was amused:

"The sideview killed me."

Londeka Phakathwayo asked:

"Manje why is she crying?"

Qhayiya, the creator, answered:

"Uthi she was panicking that she would stay like that forever."

yua⁉️ insisting:

"It don't even look that bad ."

nomaoliphant joked:

"We are going straight to hell for laughing."

Child's TikTok video goes viral

In a different video, a kid ran away after getting scared of a hoover. Online users thought it was hilarious.

Girl excited as big sister surprises her with iPhone

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi lady took to social media to share a video of how she surprised her younger sister most sweetly.

A TikTok video shared by @lesego_nana shows the young girl opening several boxes before she got to her main gift - a carefully thought-out strategy by @lesego_nana to test her sister's patience.

The girl eventually found an iPhone and broke out in excitement.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News