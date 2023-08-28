A video of a man dancing with his little sister trended online, with almost 800K people viewing the clip

The video shows that there is a significant age gap between the siblings as she looked like she was under seven and he was an adult

Netizens talked about this phenomenon and shared how their parents had babies while they were adults

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A man's video with his little sister struck a chord with netizens with baby siblings. Image: @notrichpoorguy

Source: TikTok

A TikTokker’s wholesome video with his youngest sibling got netizens in their fuzzy feelings.

The young man’s video also touched lightly on how adults have siblings who are young enough to be their children.

Man dances with baby sibling in TikTok video

@notrichpoorboy’s beautiful video was so adorable that it hit 702K views.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the video, the young man is dancing to an amapiano song with his little sister, who appears to be younger than six years. The two groove and jump up and down in excitement while the man entertains his little sister. The little angel looks at her brother and is absolutely tickled pink by her brother’s antics. Watch the video here:

South Africans share similar experiences in TikTok video

Netizens in the comment section grooved with the video. They also shared similar experiences of their elder parents having children.

Tharh M remarked:

“I’m 26 and my mom is expecting. Hai, parents though. That time I myself have a five year old.”

ToughFish exclaimed:

“I’m the youngest sibling. I also have a huge age gap. My older siblings don’t talk to me. We have no relationship. Sometimes I feel like they resent me.”

Nokubongwa Nhlenyama wrote:

“My little brother called me ‘mama’ the other day.”

Lelo M added:

“I’m 22 and they’re expecting.”

Miss Kay Rose Mthethwa wrote:

“I’m 25 and my brother is 11 months. That time I don’t have a child, but what can we say? I can imagine going to parents meetings for him already.”

Pretty-self added:

“My little sister thinks I’m her mom.”

Badgirlelsie could relate.

“And that is why my big sister is my mum but she never agrees to it.”

Lilitha_Dazini:

“And for me, it all started with people thinking she’s mine.”

AV also shared her story.

“Me and my brother being 13 years apart, everyone thought he was my baby, and ‘til this day they do.”

Refehatseo2018 was incredulous.

“But our parents are wrong.”

Two plus-sized siblings dance with energy in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two siblings impressed netizens with their flexibility despite being plus-sized.

The young man and his little sister moved in sync, showing how they enjoyed themselves and were in tune with the song’s rhythm.

South Africans were in love with the older brother’s smile and gushed over his energy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News