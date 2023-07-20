A sister was at her brother's school event, and she could not resist when she heard a Barcadi song

The lady danced to a song that was TikTok viral so she put on quite the show as a natural reaction to the banger

Online users were in stitches as they saw the brother's reaction to his sister dancing out of nowhere

A TikTok creator shows the people that she loves to dance. The groovist was amped when she heard a familiar song blasted over the speakers at a school event.

A TikTok video of one boy's sister' doing the 'Bhebha' dance at his sports dance was a hit. Image: @just_kay13

Source: TikTok

The woman's reaction to the viral Barcadi song received over 70,000 likes. People comment how entertaining it was to watch her dancing.

Sister dances to amapiano while at school event

just_kay13 posted that she could not hold back when she heard Bhebha being played over the speakers while at sports day at a school. The lady was there for her brother, but she took a dance break. Watch the video to see her reaction to the Barcadi banger:

South Africans make jokes about grooving sister

Many people thought this lady was hilarious. Other young parents can't relate in the comment section.

Makhwalo said:

"I'm 27 and my eldest just started high school I get so bored during parent teacher meetings my son laughs @ me all the time."

Dimplezz added:

"Mine is 14 I'm not allowed on the high school premise."

Sally wrote:

"My son asks me not embarrass him before we leave the house."

Nik_Nik commented:

"Me with my oldest that ain’t my fault I had him at 22."

nondumisomkhwebane joked:

"He wanted to cry."

Amapiano dancers broke the internet with epic moves

South Africans love amapiano, and it is a treasured genre. Some people go TikTok viral when they put on the right moves. One man even managed to make his car do the Barcadi dance.

"You ate that baby": TikTok siblings display amazing energy in viral dance video

Briefly News previously reported that these TikTok siblings had social media users losing their minds with excitement after showing off some of their amazing dance moves online.

A clip posted on the video-sharing app by @toriandron shows the plus-size siblings dancing to a catchy tune with great energy and huge smiles on their faces.

The brother's infectious smile had n,etizens in awe as they couldn't help gushing about it. One person even referred to it as "amazingly breathtaking".

