Amapiano continues to be popular among school students, including two friends who are viral sensations

Some school girls made another amapiano dancing video that went viral as people were fascinated by their looks

Online users could not help but gush over how pretty the young girls looked while dancing with each other

Curro school girls took on an amapiano dance challenge. And the friends demonstrated what the aim is not to sweat looks like.

A TikTok video of Curro highschoolers were doing an amapiano dance, and many loved their hairstyles. Image: @lil.tee_green

Source: TikTok

The video of the young girls in high school received over 47 000 likes. Many people could not stop raving over the video in the comments section.

Curro Highschool girls impress with their cool amapiano dance

@lil.tee_green shows two girls impressed South Africans once again with their amapiano dance routine. Briefly News previously reported on the two friends who went viral. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TikTok viewers enjoy Curro students' dance perfomance

Many people were in awe of the two friends. Netizens left comments gushing over the students' moves and hairstyles.

user 985786254 gushed:

"As for live Barbie dolls"

kaylenvanstadenii added:

"Who's miss curly hair? Cuteness overload."

Wi-Laan commented:

"The prettiest thing on my phone today."

Princessa wrote:

"The absolute most BEAUTIFULL pair I’ve seen here on TikTok."

Amahle remarked:

"The prettiest girls! You guys look like dolls."

Neo Maneoza Moropa asked:

"Guys what time do you wake up to have time to do your hair?"

Amapiano continues to grow in South Africa

Over the last few years, amapiano has dominated as a popular music genre in the country. They are often when you're making a new song that goes viral on the internet, and the latest one incorporates xiTsonga in the lyrics.

"Dodging classes": Pretoria girl doing Bacardi dance at school leaves SA split

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a young girl dancing her heart out went viral. Online peeps could not help but applaud as the lady completely nailed one of the latest trending dances called Bacardi on TikTok.

The video got lots of attention as it got nearly 100 000 likes. Many people commented on the video to express their admiration for the schoolgirl's talent.

Online users love to see South African school kids do the most on the dance floor. People praised the girl for nailing the popular dance, while others worried she was missing school.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News