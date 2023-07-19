An amapiano song has gone viral, and many people are hopping onto the trend, including one older lady

The Tsonga older woman heard the song, and she could not help but sing along to the lyrics as it reminded her of a track by Peta Teanet

Many people enjoyed watching the older lady enjoy amapiano, and they flooded the comments to gush about her

An amapiano song trending on TikTok has people singing and dancing. The song was a hit combines both xiTsonga and amapiano.

A TikTok video shows a gogo signing a xiTsong amapiano song with confidence. Image

Source: TikTok

The video of the old lady recognising the song got over 100,000 likes. Many people commented on the video to sing the women's praises for being such a good sport.

Older lady sings latest TikTok viral amapiano song and gets 900 000 views

A heartwarming video by @mzimba70 shows his grandmother singing Ka Valungu. The amapiano song recently went viral, and TikTokker were dancing. The old woman recognised it from another song by the late musician Peta Teanet and sang the lyrics. Watch the video below:

South Africans in awe of women's knowledge of amapiano song lyrics

The video of the gogo singing got more than 2 000 comments. Many people were gushing over the woman.

Carol Thabethe said:

"December we grooving with them"

Na-lady Graham wrote:

"Not you reminding her of her times sana."

Sniper_Films added:

"She's so proud that she knows this song.. Look at her eyes."

bongiwe commented:

"Guys a never!!!! This song is uniting us as a country."

Thato joked:

"Soon its gonna be the old us singing remake of Mnike."

Amapiano beats takes South African TikTok by storm

Many viral dances on TikTok are done to catchy amapiano beats. Mnike was one of the latest that had people dancing their hearts out.

