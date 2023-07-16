Luthando "Lootlove" Shosha tried a filter on TikTok which shows people what they might look like when they are old

The TV presenter saw the older version of herself, and she thought it was hilarious as she embodied her possible future self

Fans of Lootlove were laughing along as they found her imitation of a grandmother funny and accurate to her looks

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Lootlove had her fans laughing on TikTok. The radio presenter gave people a look into what she might look like as a grandmother.

LootLove tried a popular TikTok filter that made her look older, and she loved it. Image: TikTok. lootlove2/ Instagram/lootlove2

Source: TikTok

Online users were entertained as they heard what Lootlove thinks she will be like when older. The media personalities' video received over 50 000 likes and amused people.

Lootlove using ageing TikTok filter has people making jokes

South African TV presenter Lootlove posted a funny TiK ToK of looking like an older woman. In the video, Luthando imagines she will be a strict but cool grandmother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

One person commented that she looked like SA TV presenter Felicia Mabuza and got over 400 likes. Watch the video below:

Lootlove fans amused to see older version of her

Many people thought the video of the media personality trying the filter was hilarious. Netizens gushed over how pretty Lootlove looked when older.

Feziwe_91 said:

"Kodwa you wud be a cute granny with beautiful Grey hair."

Ous_Bontle added:

"Ma'am it's giving the key to the room with cookies siphetwe nguwe."

Mpume Shange commented:

"You look like Felicia wrote:Mabuza."

Neil Ruiters gushed:

"Why does gogo slay though?"

user1189349252015 wrote:

"You look good though."

South Africans love to see celebrities drawing in on TikTok trends

Most TikTok trends and challenges get very popular, and many enjoy seeing when celebrities do the same. Dancer Bontle Modiselle often goes viral for hopping onto amapiano dance trends.

"Needed this:" Peeps amused as DJ Oskido parades version of curvy summer body

Briefly News previously reported that Oskido shared with his followers a funny video. The musician was making fun of people who always show off their gym bodies.

Oskido used the TikTok app to make people laugh. Many online users could not stop raving about the musician's sense of humour

A video posted by Twitter user @m_mokoboro on Twitter shows Oskido making fun of the summer body trend. In the clip, Oskido used a filter that makes a person's torso look away smaller than it is.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News