The iconic DJ Oskido is having a ball on the short-form video platform TikTok judging from one of his latest posts

The beloved musician was having fun showing off his version of a hot summer physique ready for the beach

Oskido had netizens over his stunt with a filter, and many complimented the musician's sense of humour

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Oskido shared with his followers a funny video. The musician was making fun of people who always show off their gym bodies.

Oskido made a hilarious video that spread on the internet about the way he used a filter to mimic a hot body. Image:@oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Oskido uses the TikTok app to make people laugh. Many online users could not stop raving about the musician's sense of humour.

Oskido officially ready for summer

A video posted by Twitter user @m_mokoboro on Twitter shows Oskido making fun of the summer body trend. In the clip, Oskido used a filter that makes a person's torso look away smaller than it is.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The musician danced to the beat, twirling around to show his body and captioned the video:

"To us who've been working on their summer bodies the whole year."

Netizens were really amused as they commented on their appreciation for Oskido's sense of humour.

@Yeketso commented:

"Whoever installed TikTok for Oskido deserves an award."

@Kene'C commented:

"Sometimes I wish I could save all Oskidos Tik Tok and send them to him to watch them with my perspective."

@Amber_Primrose commented:

"Most celebrities on this app don’t deserve to be verified mara wabona ntate Oskido deserves it shame."

@Makabe Tsolo commented:

"This made me happy."

@915SHA commented:

"If happiness was a person. Oskido is living his best life."

@Quanzah commented:

"This is definitely my favourite account on this app."

@Z I K I (Obsidian) commented:

"I needed this."

@zinziketelo commented:

"I love how you just enjoying yourself on this platform."

"Wouldn't regret seeing a brother": DJ Cleo tells truth about Brickz jail visit

Briefly News previously reported that Mac G's Podcast and Chill had an interview with DJ Cleo. The musician addressed the buzz that he once visited Brickz in jail.

The DJ is an icon, and his latest sit-down clarified some things. The DJ talked about his relationship with now-convicted musician Brickz.

Cleo sat down on Podcast and Chill with MacG and set the record straight about his friendship with Brickz. The musician was in the headlines for visiting Brickz Prison in 2019 but says it never happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News