DJ Cleo addressed all reports that he once went to see Brickz in prison and explained they were completely false

The musician was on Podcast and Chill and debunked any scandal that accused him of supporting Brickz after a picture of them greeting in jail caused a buzz

The South Africans reacted to the candid sit-down and showed their appreciation for DJ Cleo's honesty

Mac G's Podcast and Chill once again gave South Africans a great interview with musician DJ Cleo. During his interview, the musician addressed gossip that he supported Brickz, who was imprisoned for a sexual crime.

DJ Cleo says that he never went to see Brickz after being imprisoned for a crime. Image: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

The DJ is beloved in South Africa, and his latest interview was a welcome treat as he set the record straight on some scandals throughout his career. The DJ talked about his friendship with now-convicted musician Brickz.

DJ Cleo says he did not visit Brickz

Cleo sat down on Podcast and Chill with MacG and set the record straight about his friendship with Brickz. The musician was in the headlines for visiting Brickz Prison in 2019 but says it never happened.

Cleo explained that he was part of a charity project for prisoners where they hosted a soccer match that happened to be at a prison where Brickz was. The DJ says other prisoners recognised him as Brickz's friend and took pictures together.

Cleo concluded by answering Mac G's initial question about whether he regrets going to see Brickz by saying:

"Why would I ever regret seeing a brother."

Netizens loved the interview as they could not stop raving about it. Many appreciated DJ Cleo's honest tell-all.

RefiloeMnguni4 commented:

"Even if he visited him there's nothing wrong about it. Only idiots blamed him."

Lepara commented:

"I wish this could be watched by so many kids out there, it’s very educational and valuable. Thank you for your story Cleo you’re such a legend."

Jason Kamanga commented:

"What MacG is doing is God s work. I have never given Dj Cleo a chance but after this interview i see him differently. he so well spoken, so legendary producer."

Nzudzanyo Ranwaha commented:

"Two things: 1. The way Cleo remembers years and dates and names relating to his history is crazy impressive.2. For me, he’s the GOAT. A true musical genius!"

zish commented:

"DJ Cleo looks at least 10 years younger (MAYBE because he doesn't smoke nor drink). What a story. What a legend."

