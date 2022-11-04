Kanye West is back on social media after being banned for making anti-semitic comments and is now targeting his former trainer Harley Pasternak

The rapper is already getting attention after making it public that he was given a wrong mental health diagnosis

Kanye West fans were aghast as they saw a screenshot that seemed to prove what the US star was revealing as his truth

Kanye West has been in the headlines following his controversial moments that included hate speech, among other things. The rapper came back onto Twitter and is making claims about being put on the wrong medication.

Kanye West gave netizens evidence that he was threatened by his former trainer Harley Pasternak who wants him to behave. Image: Lucas Oleniuk/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West dropped a bomb on the state of his mind. Ye shared a post where he insisted that he got the wrong mental diagnosis.

Kanye West proves threats from Harley Pasternak

In a Twitter post, said that he was told he had the wrong mental illness and got medicated to make him less controversial in public. He wrote

"I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make myself a manageable, well-behaved celebrity."

Ye also shared a screenshot showing a message from Harley, threatening Kanye, asking that the rapper doesn't swear and only discuss facts or risk institutionalisation, where he would be severely medicated and " go back to Zombieland forever". Harley also said that Kanye would never play with his children the same again.

Netizens were up in arms over the screenshot. Many were convinced that Kanye was being silenced and saw his Twitter post as proof.

@stillgray commented:

"Cold-blooded threat against Kanye. The abuse this man has experienced is horrifying, you can’t deny it."

@forthelifeofami commented:

"Kanye West himself just single-handedly shown proof of the “conspiracy theory” that celebrities have handlers in which force them under MK-Ultra which is in fact a procedure involving psychiatric meds and people are oblivious to it."

@Qban_Linx commented:

"If this is a legitimate text message, it is horrifying. I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say the deepest fear shared by most neurodivergent people is that their condition will be weaponized to institutionalize them, or have them “gentled”."

@TogameRosecraft commented:

"Creepy if true. I think Dave Chappelle made a reference to this once when he left Comedy Central."

@catturd2 commented:

"Wow. And has receipts."

@Stellar17Arya commented:

"Q told us to look at the psychiatrists. Mental health has been weaponised."

@4thcba commented:

"So basically, all celebs are in danger? Because this man is in almost everybody's life. "

@MenAlsoMatter wrote:

"You will only hear and see what you were supposed to hear and see. Stay in the matrix. Do not break out."

