Kanye West is not having a great time since top brands cut ties with him and he's now even fighting with other parents

In a trending video, the US rapper can be seen arguing with a woman during his son Saint's soccer match and then walks away

Social media users shared mixed views to the superstar's behaviour with some praising him for walking away while others slammed hm for making everything about himself

Kanye West is going through the most. The superstar's life has been turned upside down following his anti-Semitic comments.

Kanye West got into a heated argument with another parent. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the US rapper lost his billionaire status after his business partners cut ties with him and he's now fighting with other parents.

A video of Kanye West arguing with a woman at his son Saint's soccer game has gone viral online. During the exchange of words, the Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker decided to walk away before the situation became nasty. Pop Crave captioned the video it shared on Twitter:

"Kanye West got into an argument with another parent at his son Saint's soccer game, and things got so heated he stormed off the field."

Social media users took to the outlet's comment section and shared mixed reactions to the rapper-turned-businessman's behaviour.

@belle_oo4 commented:

"It's so lonely to be him right now."

@_TheWoman__ said:

"I'm kinda glad he walked away. I have friends who have been diagnosed with bipolar and from their experiences they've learned to walk away sometimes because it gets worse really fast."

@danieljohnyoung wrote:

"Sad figure. Someone needs to intervene."

@folklorefuture commented:

"These leaks by Kim's team, they coming for that full custody."

@Timcalks said:

"Bro can’t even watch his kid have fun without making it about himself. L father."

@cyphariana wrote:

"Stormed off field = walked away peacefully."

@trashbbyy added:

"Well... must be hard to lose literally everything but let this be a lesson. you just CANNOT do whatever you want online and think you can get away with it, with little to no consequences."

50 Cent trolls Ye after he cut ties with Kanye West

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 50 Cent took to his timeline to troll Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The actor and filmmaker was reacting to the news that Ye cut ties with Kanye West after his anti-Semitic remarks.

50 Cent took to Twitter to share a hilarious post. The Den of Thieves actor and rapper shared that Curtis Jackson, his real name, is cutting ties with 5O Cent. The superstar captioned his post:

"I’m getting rid of anybody who can get me fvcked up like Kanye right now! LOL."

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker is hogging world headlines after big brands cut ties with him following his anti-Semitic comments. Companies like Adidas and Balenciaga, among many, have ended their relationships with Kanye West.

