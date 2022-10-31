Kanye West fans are not giving up hope and are making efforts to reinstate their fave's billionaire status

The rapper recently lost a lot of his money after making comments that were anti-Semitic on public platforms

Adidas, Balenciaga and other major brands decided to stop working with Kanye, but fans are still firmly in his corner

Kanye West has fallen out with everyone and every brand except his fan base. The rapper is on a downward spiral, but some people are waiting to help him.

Kanye West has his fans looking to save him as they started to fundraise in an effort to make him a billionaire once more.

People who stan Kanye West are going to great lengths to make up for his financial loss. The former billionaire rapper faced the consequences for making controversial statements about Jewish people.

Kanye West fans hold on to hope

Kanye's loyal supporters started to crowdfund in hopes of getting their fave back on track. In a post on Twitter by @SayCheeseDGTL, Kanye West fans set up an account crowdfund page on GoFundMe for the rapper with a goal of 600 million US dollars.

Netizens reacted to the idea by making jokes at the fans' expense. Many said that the effort to save Ye was completely useless.

@nattoons19 commented:

"Yeah. Society is not okay."

@Dill_CFCnew commented:

"Guess people don’t understand how contracts work when people are released from them."

@Chilaz10 commented:

"Are people normal?"

@GeneratorRexy commented:

"What if i made the same but I kept the money."

@HarlemMC commented:

"Kanye officially has the dumbest fanbase."

