Tebogo Thobejane praised General Mkhwanazi in a heartfelt post.

Former Muvhango star Tebogo Thobejane has jumped on the bandwagon of celebrities praising KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. This comes after General Mkhwanazi made damning allegations against Police Commissioner Senzo Mchunu in a press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

Tebogo Thobejane’s comes from a personal place. Her ex-boyfriend, Vusi “Cat” Matlala, who allegedly masterminded her failed assassination, colluded with Mchunu to shut down a task force investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

What did Tebogo Thobejane say about General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi?

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Sunday, 13 July 2024, Tebogo Thobejane shared an AI-generated head bust of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The head bust has a Bible verse and a powerful message about justice. The bust is written:

“Justice is indivisible. ‘Let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like a mighty stream.’ Amos 5:24"

Tebogo Thobejane paired the head bust with a touching post praising General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi. She expressed gratitude to the KZN top cop for being courageous and speaking up.

“Thank you for speaking when so many stayed silent. For carrying a weight most will never understand. At some point, someone will truly stand up for us 😇😇😇I believe that,” part of the caption reads.

Tebogo Thobejane also promised to continue doing something profound for General Mkhwanazi.

“Thank you for holding hope for believing that mothers can live for their children even when the world makes it so hard. I don’t know you personally, but I see your heart. And I will keep praying for your peace, your healing, and your protection because when one of us stands, we all begin to rise,” she ended.

See the full post below:

Netizens react to Tebogo Thobejane's praise of General Mkhwanazi

In the comments section, several South Africans applauded Tebogo Thobejane for supporting General Mkhwanazi. Others suggested action beyond heartfelt social media posts, while some hinted that Tebogo was part of the problem.

Here are some of the comments:

asa_____m said:

“We stand with you, Sis❤️❤️❤️❤️Your pain is ours, Justice delayed is Justice denied. We demand justice for Tebogo ❤️”

mpulesen shared:

“Your cry and voice have been heard, and balls are rolling now. No one is above God. Stay safe ❤️”

leekrazy suggested:

“Can we not just pray? May we be visible change makers, walking the streets in solidarity. Be a movement so they see that yes, Mkhwanazi stood up and we are all rising.”

deep_dope_do argued:

“At some point, we need to admit that we are here because of girls who encourage guys to be mafia, city gang, and drug lords in order to finance their expensive lifestyle.”

iamkingrichie asked:

“How did you even get involved with Cat Matlala? 🤔”

Tebogo Thobejane gushed over General Mkhwanazi.

Tebogo Thobejane slams Cyril Ramaphosa

Meanwhile, Tebogo Thobejane didn't only show support to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi by praising him.

Briefly News reported that Tebogo Thobejane reacted to Cyril Ramaphosa's national address.

Thobejane slammed Ramaphosa for his alleged inaction and inability to stand with victims of violence, such as herself.

