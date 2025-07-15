Fan-favourite actress Lwazibanzi Mthembu is thrilled to be back in her House of Zwide character as Nomsa

Mthembu's character will return to the show when she is told that her sister Shoki Zwide is hospitalised

Viewers of the House of Zwide TV show recently took to social media to bid farewell to actress Shalate Sekhabi

Actress reprises her character as Nomsa in 'House of Zwide' this week. Image:@pureartvisuals

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actress Lwazi Mthembu, who recently tied the knot in a traditional ceremony, is returning to her role as Nomsa in ETV's House of Zwide this July.

Mthembu's character, Nomsa, will visit her baby sister Shoki Zwide (Shalate Sekhabi) in the hospital, who dies in the hospital after a car accident.

Mthembu, who will make an appearance on the show this week, reveals in an interview with TshisaLIVE this week that she's grateful and excited about her return.

“It feels great to be back home. Nomsa has grown, and I can’t wait for viewers to see the layers we’re going to explore,” says the star.

The TVSA House of Zwide, July teasers reveal that Nomsa will blame Shoki's husband, Nkosi (Wanda Zuma), for the car accident and her death.

According to the storyline, Sekhabi's character will be hospitalised at the beginning of season 5 on Monday, 14 July, and die on Monday, 21 July.

House of Zwide fans respond to Shoki Zwide's exit

@CallMeKgosigadi said:

"There was no character development; the writers completely forgot about her."

@matabane_hlogi wrote:

"She must go spread her wings because House of Zwide, Haikhona," (no way).

@MataSiwo replied:

"I am watching House of Zwide because I want to have the full context when Shoki leaves the show for good."

@OathKatekani said:

"After marrying Nkosi, her character was boring."

@Ralph0logy said:

"I saw the last 10 minutes of @etvHouseOfZwide's episode on Friday. The speeding car scene was so damn silly. The car crashes into a pole/tree. Somehow, Shoki ends up outside the car and lies on the road. How and when does this happen when she was wearing a seat belt and the car didn't roll?"

@matabane_hlogi responded:

"I think she took off her safety belt to look for her cellphone, but it was silly. I don’t know what the directors were thinking."

@KingMammello wrote:

"Nkosi will blame himself."

@Philan_Mbatha replied:

"Damn, Shoki is leaving House of Zwide?"

@phiwe Mathibela wrote:

"Nkosi will be so hard broken and end up taking his life. This is how I feel. How can we get over her leaving just like that, without even a child?"

Shalate Sekhabi plays Nomsa's little sister, Shoki. Images: @t345816

Source: Twitter

Actress Shalate Sekhabi reacts to her House of Zwide exit as Shoki Zwide

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this July that popular actress and singer Shalate Sekhabi recently reacted to her popular role as Shoki Zwide on ETV's House of Zwide.

Sekhabi's beauty queen character will exit the show this July, when her character and her husband, Nkosi Zwide (Wanda Zuma), get involved in a car accident.

Fans of the ETV fashion telenovela took to social media this past week to bid farewell to their fan-favourite character.

