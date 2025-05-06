Fan-favourite actress Lwazi Mthembu, who portrayed the role of Nomsa in e.tv's House of Zwide is officially off the market

The former House of Zwide actress confirmed her lobola ceremony on her social media account on Monday, 5 May

Fans and industry colleagues took to Mthembu's social media account to congratulate her on her marriage

Photos: 'House of Zwide' star Lwazi Mthembu gets married. Images: Lwazilubanzi

Source: Instagram

Former House of Zwide actress Lwazi Mthembu has announced her lobola ceremony over the weekend.

Actress Shalate Sekhabi, who portrays the role of Mthembu's on-screen sister, Shoki Zwide in the e.tv telenovela attended her lobola ceremony. Sekhabi shared videos and photos of Mthembu's big day on her Instagram story.

Mthembu shared photos and videos of her big day on her Instagram account on Monday, 5 May.

"Basically, there were cows and now there are talks of me changing my last name. Men just doing the right thing these days. Wives are up yall," she wrote.

South Africans congratulate the actress

House of Zwide actor Wandablaqzuma said:

"Lwazilubanzi!! Congratulations sis wami."

Former House of Zwide actress dekamchunu replied:

"Congratulations beautiful bride."

House of Zwide actress Shalatesekhabi responded:

"I’m so happy for you my sister

Former Adulting actress Sikelelwa_siks wrote:

"Ma’am! Oh, praise God! Congratulations mama."

House of Zwide actor and radio personality Khaya_dladla said:

"Congratulations lover. We love this love for you. Sukuma mkakhe bakubone."

mt_mokoena replied:

"Congratulations Caferina. May the rest of your lives together be the very best

House of Zwide actress Brenda.Mukwevho said:

"Ooooh, my darling a beautiful congratulations to a beautiful bride. You look amazing."

thulisilentabeni replied:

"Your smile could charm the birds out of the trees. Congratulations mama."

House of Zwide actress Nefisatarisca_ said:

"The most beautiful and coolest makoti."

shlatsky replied:

"Congratulations Lwazi! This is so amazing, I am so happy for you. I pray that you will always be as joyful as you are in that 3rd picture."

'House of Zwide' star Lwazi Mthembu gets married in a traditional ceremony. Image: @pureartvisuals

Source: Twitter

Actress bids farewell to fashion telenovela

The former Broken Vow and Thandeka's Diary star Lwazi Mthembu bid farewell to e.tv's House of Zwide in January 2024.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Mthembu shared that her heart still holds a special place for her House of Zwide family.

The actress said she was busy with auditions and looked forward to future prospects. She also hinted in her interview that she just wrapped up filming an international romcom.

"It’s a romcom that’s bound to bring smiles and laughter to everyone who watches," said Mthembu, who played the role of Zanele in Netflix's MisEducation.

Lwazilubanzi Mthembu goes from struggling single mom to superstar

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Lwazilubanzi Mthembu is an actress, dancer and entrepreneur who successfully juggles her career and motherhood.

The 34-year-old single mother has appeared on TV screens across South Africa since 2013, and she has founded a coaching and training company.

Lwazilubanzi had to overcome many challenges, including a breakup and finding jobs in a competitive industry, but she managed to reach financial independence for herself and her daughter.

