House of Zwide treated fans to a nostalgic two weddings as Shoki and Nkosi walked down the aisle

Shelate Sekhabi, who plays Shoki in the fashion drama series, took to her Instagram page and gushed over the wedding

She also thanked the viewers for tuning in to support the series, as well as the team for pulling everything off

Shoki finally became Mrs Zwide on ‘House of Zwide’s highly anticipated wedding. Image: @shalatesekhabi, @wandablaqzuma

The wedding that almost got jeopardised finally took place. Shelate Sekhabi, who plays Shoki, gushed over her on-screen romance with Nkosi, played by Wanda Zuma.

Shelate gushes over her princess wedding on House Of Zwide

Shoki and Nkosi finally walked down the aisle in House Of Zwide.

Taking to her Instagram page, Shelate Sekhabi thanked the team for pulling out all the stops to ensure her wedding was pure bliss.

"Thank you so much to all who tuned in, and thank you for the love you’ve shown to this beautiful love story! From meeting in the dressing room with a stolen Zwide dress on to walking down the aisle! It’s been such a journey, and there’s still so much more to come!"

Shelate thanks Kagiso Modupe for being an amazing director

In her heartfelt message as well, she thanked the actor and director of the series Kagiso Modupe.

"@kagisoyabakwena thank you for your brilliance!! Couldn’t have asked for a better Director to put this vision to life! My princess dreams really came true."

Shelate also thanked the viewers for tuning in to support them.

The Zwide wedding almost did not take place because of Mampho and her mother

The addition of seasoned actress Tsholo Matshaba to House of Zwide, promised to be pure entertainment. This was because she played Mampho, portrayed by Gaisang K Noge's mother who teamed up and cooked a plan to try and stop it.

Their plan evidently failed, as viewers got to see the wedding.

Viewers were very excited when the actress joined the series.

