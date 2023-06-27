Actress Tsholo Matshaba has joined Etv's hit drama series House Of Zwide and will portray the role of Mampho's mother

Tsholo is currently on the hit series The River , but it is in its final days as it was cancelled after six seasons

Fans of the actress are hyped to know she is joining the series, and some are even more excited that Mampho is returning

Seasoned actress Tsholo Matshaba has joined House of Zwide on Etv.

Confirming the news on Twitter, @Jabu_McDonald shared a picture of the actress talking to her on-screen daughter Gaisang K Noge who plays Mampho.

Tsholo scores a new massive role on House Of Zwide

According to The South African, Tsholo and Mampho are plotting to stop the Zwide wedding.

Bomb Productions also shared a clip of Tsholo in action as she seeks to wreak havoc.

Viewers express their excitement as Tsholo joins the series

@Tumza169836081 said:

"The beauty of this for me is that my girl Gaisang gets to work alongside Tsholo. I remember her talking about her admiration for Tsholo."

@thatom_thatom said:

"She will want Nkosi to marry Mampho instead, yoh drama is coming."

@Mmamoneng_M said:

"Here comes trouble, Nkosi getting married to Shoki resurrects other people."

@MsCougar21 said:

"Ooooh, this character is about to be so good I'm about to hate it. She'll definitely release Meme days."

@Nwabisa__M said:

"Gaisang coming back? The best news for the week."

@Pabi_Mzbk said:

"The drama!!! I can actually see it!"

@Sli_Simelane said:

"I will never forget her as Meme, what a talent, but hopefully, this time, she will be a good person and tame that Mampho girl though I no longer watch the show."

@Ntombet19802095 said:

"Maybe I will go back to watching it just for her. hopefully, there will be less Faith."

@_seba_mm said:

"Okay I'll start watching it again."

@DoreenMasinga said:

"Tsholo is a timeless beauty, and she can singlehandedly revitalize that novela!"

The River cancelled after six seasons

Briefly News previously reported that The River had been cancelled after six successful seasons.

However, viewers were unfazed as they had had enough of the show and its lengthy storyline.

